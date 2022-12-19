It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Erdogan Wishes Turkey’s Jewish Citizens a Happy Hanukkah
News Updates
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Jewish community
Turkey
Hanukkah

Erdogan Wishes Turkey’s Jewish Citizens a Happy Hanukkah

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2022

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Jewish citizens of his country on the occasion of Hanukkah in a statement issued on Sunday.  “I hope Hanukkah may bring well-being to all the Jewish people, especially our Jewish citizens, and extend my most heartfelt greetings to them,” Erdogan said.

“Our Jewish citizens, with whom we live together in a strong sense of unity, solidarity and belonging, are an inseparable part of our society, as has been the case in the past,” Erdogan stressed.

“While antisemitism, Islamophobia and xenophobia threaten social peace today in many countries as well as global peace, the unity and solidarity, all our citizens display in our country with mutual respect, love and understanding without any discrimination, sets an exceptional example to the entire world,” the president said.

Meanwhile, The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates tweeted a Hanukkah greeting to the people of Israel. The UAE and Israel established diplomatic ties in 2020 when they signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

“The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv sends its warmest wishes to the people of Israel on the occasion of Hanukkah and wishes everyone a holiday of light and fellowship,” the tweet said.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.