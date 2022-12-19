Erdogan Wishes Turkey’s Jewish Citizens a Happy Hanukkah

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Jewish citizens of his country on the occasion of Hanukkah in a statement issued on Sunday. “I hope Hanukkah may bring well-being to all the Jewish people, especially our Jewish citizens, and extend my most heartfelt greetings to them,” Erdogan said.

“Our Jewish citizens, with whom we live together in a strong sense of unity, solidarity and belonging, are an inseparable part of our society, as has been the case in the past,” Erdogan stressed.

“While antisemitism, Islamophobia and xenophobia threaten social peace today in many countries as well as global peace, the unity and solidarity, all our citizens display in our country with mutual respect, love and understanding without any discrimination, sets an exceptional example to the entire world,” the president said.

Meanwhile, The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates tweeted a Hanukkah greeting to the people of Israel. The UAE and Israel established diplomatic ties in 2020 when they signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

“The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv sends its warmest wishes to the people of Israel on the occasion of Hanukkah and wishes everyone a holiday of light and fellowship,” the tweet said.