Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Erdoğan, Zelenskyy Discuss Expanding Grain Deal, Solving Nuclear Plant Crisis
News Updates
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vladimir Putin
Turkey
Ukraine
Russia
Russo-Ukrainian War
Black Sea Grain Initiative
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Erdoğan, Zelenskyy Discuss Expanding Grain Deal, Solving Nuclear Plant Crisis

The Media Line Staff
12/12/2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone Sunday to discuss the Russo-Ukrainian War and the possibility of expanding the grain deal between the two countries, the Turkish presidency said in a statement. “The grain corridor could be expanded to include different food products and other commodities,” Erdoğan told his Ukrainian counterpart. The Turkish president also suggested “approaching a solution” to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) crisis, the statement said.

Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant and the largest of its kind in Europe, ZNPP has become the center of an ongoing nuclear safety crisis since Russia’s invasion. It has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022 and damaged by intense shelling that each side blames on the other. It ceased operations amid concerns about a potential nuclear disaster in September.

Erdoğan spoke earlier in the day with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Turkish-Russian relations, exports through the Black Sea grain corridor, and the conflict with Kurdish forces along the Turkish-Syrian border, the Turkish presidency said.

The UN, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia signed an agreement on July 22 to resume the supply of grain and fertilizers, previously disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, from Ukraine through the Black Sea to the global market.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.