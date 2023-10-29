The Media Line
West Bank Clashes: Israeli Forces and Palestinian Combatants Engage in Deadly Encounters
Israeli Merkava battle tank units regroup, Oct. 14, 2023. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)
News Updates
West Bank violence
Palestinian casualties
Israeli Military Operations
Gaza conflict
Hamas-Controlled Health Ministry

West Bank Clashes: Israeli Forces and Palestinian Combatants Engage in Deadly Encounters

The Media Line Staff
10/29/2023

Three Palestinians killed in security operations across West Bank and Jenin

Israeli security forces fatally shot three Palestinians in separate incidents across the West Bank on Sunday. The Palestinian health ministry, controlled by Hamas, confirmed the deaths amid escalating violence in the region. The confrontations occurred in the backdrop of a fierce conflict in Gaza that has been ongoing since the horrific October 7 Hamas massacre.

The individuals, aged between 29 and 31, were killed in Beit Rima, the Askar refugee camp in Nablus, and Tubas. Since the Gaza conflict began, the West Bank has seen over 110 Palestinians and one Israeli killed.

The Israeli military stated that its forces were attacked with explosive devices while attempting to demolish the home of a terrorist in Askar. Similar clashes with armed individuals occurred in Jenin and during a “counterterrorism activity” in Beit Rima, where the army responded to Molotov cocktails and explosives with live fire.

The Media Line
