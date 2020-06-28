Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A rendition of Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam. (Courtesy)
News Updates
Egypt
Sudan
Ethiopia
Grand Renaissance Dam
reservoir
final agreement
African Union

Ethiopia Signals Coming Dam Agreement Despite Signs of Doubt from Cairo

The Media Line Staff
06/28/2020

Ethiopian Water Minister Seleshi Bekele says Addis Ababa, Khartoum and Cairo, under the auspices of the African Union, expect to ink a deal within three weeks on Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam, nearing completion along one of the main tributaries of the Nile River. He was cited as saying this by the Reuters news agency after top officials from the three countries met via videoconference together with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current AU chair, on Friday. Egypt and Sudan, which obtain much of their water from the Nile, are concerned that the dam, designed for flood control but also for hydroelectric generation, producing enough electricity for Ethiopia to export, will seriously impede the river’s flow. The issue is reaching a critical stage, with Ethiopian officials saying they are ready to fill the dam’s reservoir, which would have an immediate impact on the amount of water reaching downriver. Reuters quoted a spokeswoman for Ethiopia’s prime minister, who said the outcome of Friday’s video-summit posed “no divergence from Ethiopia’s original position of filling the dam,” but also noted a statement issued by the Egyptian president’s office saying that any decision to begin filling the reservoir would not be made unilaterally.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.