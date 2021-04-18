Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ethiopia Will Not Recognize Egypt, Sudan Claims to Nile, FM Says
Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam is shown on July 20, 2020 as its reservoir clearly is being filled. (Hailefida/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Ethiopia
Egypt
Sudan
Blue Nile
Nile River
water resources

Ethiopia Will Not Recognize Egypt, Sudan Claims to Nile, FM Says

The Media Line Staff
04/18/2021

Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister said that Ethiopia “cannot and will not agree” to recognize Egyptian and Sudanese claims to water from the Nile River.

The comments came in the wake of failed talks between Ethiopia and Egypt and Sudan over Ethiopia’s Great Renaissance Dam, built on the Blue Nile River, the main tributary of the Nile River. In an online event on Thursday set up by the Ethiopian Embassy in London, Demeke Mekonnen said that Egypt and Sudan wanted to force Ethiopia to agree to water quotas they set in a 1959 treaty, which Ethiopia was not involved in, The New Arab reported.

That treaty allocates 55.5 billion cubic meter of water from the Nile water annually to Egypt and 18.5 billion to Sudan.

“Ethiopia cannot and will not agree to such unfair terms that intend to illicit its endorsement for a colonial era treaty and maintain the hydro-hegemony of Egypt and the Sudan,” Mekonnen said. “We are being pressed to give up our right to the Nile by assenting to the monopoly of Egypt and Sudan.”

Ethiopia announced a second filling of the dam is set to take place in July and will collect 13.5 billion cubic meters of water. This is three times more water than it collected last year in its first filling.

The Nile River provides Egypt with about 90 percent of its water needs. Sudan and Egypt fear unchecked filling of the massive dam will cause either severe droughts or flooding in in some of the areas of their countries. Ethiopia says the dam project is key to its economic development and to generating power for its citizens.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.