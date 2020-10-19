Etihad Passenger Jet Flies from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv

An Etihad Airways 787 landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport shortly after dawn on Monday following a direct flight from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, becoming the first UAE passenger plane to make that journey. It came a day after the two countries inked a deal for 28 direct passenger flights, as well as 10 cargo runs, each week. Monday’s flight was apparently more symbolic than commercial, as it appears that no tickets had gone on sale for the flying public. Two Etihad cargo planes landed in Tel Aviv several months ago with coronavirus supplies for the Palestinian Authority. The PA refused to accept the material, just as it has slammed the normalization deal reached between Israel and UAE in September. Etihad has added a Hebrew-language section to its website in anticipation of the coming business from Israelis. The Israeli carrier Israir has announced flights of its own to the UAE, and El Al, considered the national carrier of the Jewish state, is expected to jump in as well.