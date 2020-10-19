Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Etihad Passenger Jet Flies from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv
Dawn of a new era. The first Ethihad passenger plane from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates taxis at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport – the flags of the two nations protruding from the cockpit – shortly after dawn on Monday. (Screengrab/Kan)
News Updates
UAE-Israel
Etihad
787
Abu Dhabi
Tel Aviv
passenger jet
weekly flights
Israir
El Al
Middle East

Etihad Passenger Jet Flies from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2020

An Etihad Airways 787 landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport shortly after dawn on Monday following a direct flight from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, becoming the first UAE passenger plane to make that journey. It came a day after the two countries inked a deal for 28 direct passenger flights, as well as 10 cargo runs, each week. Monday’s flight was apparently more symbolic than commercial, as it appears that no tickets had gone on sale for the flying public. Two Etihad cargo planes landed in Tel Aviv several months ago with coronavirus supplies for the Palestinian Authority. The PA refused to accept the material, just as it has slammed the normalization deal reached between Israel and UAE in September. Etihad has added a Hebrew-language section to its website in anticipation of the coming business from Israelis. The Israeli carrier Israir has announced flights of its own to the UAE, and El Al, considered the national carrier of the Jewish state, is expected to jump in as well.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.