EU Approves Sanctions on Israeli Settlers and Hamas Leaders After Hungary Drops Veto

European Union foreign ministers approved sanctions Monday against certain Israeli settlers and groups associated with violence in the West Bank and senior Hamas figures after Hungary’s new government lifted a previous veto that had blocked the measures for months.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans targeting seven Israeli settlers or entities as well as multiple Hamas leaders.

Although the names of individuals and organizations were not yet released, the sanctions did not include Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, according to the Guardian. The two ministers were sanctioned by the United Kingdom last June over what Britain described as “repeated incitements of violence against Palestinian communities.”

The sanctions still require technical and legal procedures before formal implementation.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, “Extremisms and violence carry consequences,” while also noting continuing divisions within the bloc over broader economic measures against Israeli settlements.

“We had discussions on the trade issues, limiting trade with the illegal Israeli settlements,” Kallas told reporters after the meeting. “There was a call by many member states to take this forward, so we will continue to work with the Commission on presenting proposals.”

According to the material, France and Sweden supported additional measures including restrictions on trade with settlements, while proposals such as suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement remained divisive among member states.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticized the sanctions decision, calling it “arbitrary and political.”

“Israel has stood, stands, and will continue to stand for the right of Jews to settle in the heart of our homeland,” Saar wrote on X.