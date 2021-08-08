Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
EU Official Says Iran Ready to Resume Nuclear Talks
Representatives of the European Union, left, and Iran, right, attend the Iran nuclear talks at the Grand Hotel on April 6, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. (EU Delegation in Vienna via Getty Images)
News Updates
EU-Iran
Iran Nuclear Deal
Negotiations

EU Official Says Iran Ready to Resume Nuclear Talks

The Media Line Staff
08/08/2021

Iran under new hard-line president Ebrahim Raisi is ready to continue talks aimed at reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers,  an unnamed European Union official told reporters. The senior EU official said the body’s Iran negotiator. Enrique Mora, attended the swearing in of Raisi and spoke on the sidelines with Iran’s nuclear negotiator Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Amir-Abdollahian, who the EU official said would serve as foreign minister in Raisi’s cabinet, indicated that Iran would continue to participate in the negotiations, which began in April and were paused following Iran’s elections until Raisi’s installation.

The US left the deal in 2018 under former US President Donald Trump, and Iran has been violating its terms for the last couple of years. President Joe Biden has vowed to rejoin the deal that Iran has repeatedly violated in the last couple of years, and the US has participated in several rounds of indirect negotiations alongside the official negotiations of the world powers, with no agreement.

“If there is no agreement, the situation for Iran will be much worse,” the EU official said. “We will work on the assumption we will get an agreement.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.