Euphrates Flooding Hits More Than 2,400 Families in Eastern Syria, Threatens Water Supply

Unprecedented flooding of the Euphrates River has left thousands of families affected across eastern Syria, damaged key infrastructure and farmland, and prompted emergency measures by authorities seeking to bring water levels under control in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces.

Syrian officials said more than 2,400 families have been impacted by flooding that began on May 26. The crisis has also claimed the lives of four children, while numerous drowning incidents have been reported.

According to Syria’s Ministry of Energy, the rise in water levels was linked to heavy seasonal rainfall and the opening of floodgates at dams located in Turkish territory. The ministry characterized the inflow as “unprecedented” and said authorities opened three spillway gates at the Euphrates Dam, the first such move in more than 30 years, to ease pressure on the facility.

By Friday, the ministry said contacts between Syrian and Turkish officials had “resulted in the start of reducing the quantities of water coming into Syrian territory via the Euphrates river.”

With water levels beginning to stabilize, Syrian authorities announced the closure of one of the flood-control gates at the Tabqa Dam. Officials said the measure is part of efforts to safely lower river levels after days of severe flooding along the Euphrates.

Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir said in a video posted on X that “water levels along the Euphrates River are gradually improving following technical measures taken at the dam,” adding that officials would continue monitoring conditions until the river returns to normal levels.

The flooding has disrupted essential services across the region. Asharq Al-Awsat reported that more than 62 water stations have been put out of operation, raising concerns that over 50% of Deir ez-Zor’s population could lose access to water if the situation persists.

Authorities also reported extensive agricultural losses, with crops destroyed across roughly 5,000 dunams along the riverbanks. Four dirt bridges linking Deir ez-Zor with surrounding areas were also washed away.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa traveled to Deir ez-Zor on Friday to inspect the damage and meet community leaders, telling residents: “You are people of generosity and noble tribes and clans.”