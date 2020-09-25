European, Arab FMs in Jordan Call for 2-State Solution, Praise Abraham Accords

In Amman, Jordan, foreign ministers from Egypt, France, Jordan, and via teleconference from Germany, stated that a two-state solution is the only way to achieve Israeli-Palestinian peace, and called for talks to resume between the two sides. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said there will be “no comprehensive and lasting peace without solving the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.” The ministers said that they were willing to support the process as long as Israeli and Palestinian negotiators could prove their commitment to it. The four ministers also praised the new deals establishing ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Abraham Accords “show that peace in the region is possible,” and Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry commented that the accords represent an “important development that would lead to more support and interaction in order to reach a comprehensive peace.”