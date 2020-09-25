Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
European, Arab FMs in Jordan Call for 2-State Solution, Praise Abraham Accords
EU Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process Susanna Terstal (L), Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (2nd L), Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (6th R) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (R) are pictured in the Jordanian capital Amman during an international meeting to discuss the Israel-Palestinian peace process, on September 24, 2020. (Khalil Mazraawi/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
foreign ministers
two-state solution
Abraham Accords
Israeli-Palestinian peace
Egypt
France
Jordan
Germany
AYman Safadi
Heiko Maas

European, Arab FMs in Jordan Call for 2-State Solution, Praise Abraham Accords

The Media Line Staff
09/25/2020

In Amman, Jordan, foreign ministers from Egypt, France, Jordan, and via teleconference from Germany, stated that a two-state solution is the only way to achieve Israeli-Palestinian peace, and called for talks to resume between the two sides. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said there will be “no comprehensive and lasting peace without solving the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.” The ministers said that they were willing to support the process as long as Israeli and Palestinian negotiators could prove their commitment to it. The four ministers also praised the new deals establishing ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Abraham Accords “show that peace in the region is possible,” and Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry commented that the accords represent an “important development that would lead to more support and interaction in order to reach a comprehensive peace.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.