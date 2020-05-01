Donate
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (left) and the current US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, study a map on February 24 as a joint panel began studying possible parameters for annexations in the West Bank. (David Azagury/US Embassy Jerusalem)
European Envoys Threaten Israel Over Prospective West Bank Annexations

The Media Line Staff
05/01/2020

Eleven European ambassadors to Israel have warned of severe consequences if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu green lights the annexation of about 30% of the West Bank in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan. According to media, envoys from the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Finland all expressed adamant opposition to the prospective move during a video conference with the deputy head of the Europe file at the Israeli Foreign Ministry. “The annexation of any part of the West Bank constitutes a clear violation of international law,” the ambassadors reportedly said. “Such unilateral steps will harm efforts to renew the peace process and will have grave consequences for regional stability and for Israel’s standing in the international arena,” they added. It came after the Arab League described the planned application of Israeli sovereignty to Palestinian-claimed territory as a “new war crime.” According to a coalition deal reached between Netanyahu and Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, as of July 1, 2020, the prime minister “will be able to bring the agreement reached with the US on the application of sovereignty [in the West Bank] for the approval of the cabinet and or the Knesset.”

