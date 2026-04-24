Evangelical Leader Hosts Jerusalem Event for President Trump, Launches Israel Billboard Campaign 

Evangelical leader Mike Evans hosted an event in Jerusalem marking Israel’s seventy-eighth Independence Day in honor of Donald Trump, while launching a nationwide billboard campaign across Israel promoting the message “THE DELIVERER.”

The event, held in Jerusalem and broadcast globally, drew hundreds of attendees, including Amir Ohana, members of the diplomatic corps, ambassadors, representatives of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, business leaders, and public figures such as Yoseph Haddad and Nate Buzolic. Former hostages and Holocaust survivors were also present.

Messages from Evangelical leaders worldwide were aired during the event, congratulating Israel and calling on President Trump to maintain support for the country.

Evans said Evangelicals play a decisive role in backing President Trump politically and continue to press him to support Israel. “Evangelicals are the ones who elected President Trump, and we are the ones who stand with Israel. We will not stop pressing him to act on its behalf,” he said.

He also addressed commentator Tucker Carlson, saying, “If you are looking for someone to blame for the pressure on President Trump, it is us, the Evangelicals. We are responsible, and we will continue to be.”

The billboard campaign features President Trump’s image and has been placed in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and other cities. It is intended to express support for the president and encourage his continued leadership.

Evans said: “No American president has stood with the State of Israel as courageously as President Trump, at significant personal and political risk. He chose principle over caution. President Trump is acting with determination despite immense pressure, including during the current election cycle.”

He added, “I have no doubt that God protected him and prevented the assassination attempt against him on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. President Trump is the greatest president in history, a defender of Israel and of the entire Western world.”

Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, has led similar campaigns in recent years and organized large-scale Evangelical events supporting Israel following the October 7 attacks.