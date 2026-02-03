Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Calls for Global Day of Action in Support of ‘Lion-and-Sun Revolution’ on Feb. 14

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Tuesday called for a Global Day of Action on Feb. 14 in solidarity with Iran’s “Lion-and-Sun Revolution,” urging supporters around the world to take to the streets and pressure governments to act against the Islamic Republic.

In a post on X, Pahlavi laid out six demands for the international community, including dismantling the regime’s “machinery of repression,” cutting off financial lifelines, ensuring internet access for Iranians, expelling Iranian diplomats, releasing political prisoners, and preparing to recognize a transitional government in Iran.

“Your solidarity matters,” Pahlavi wrote. “When we stand united, governments are compelled to listen. History will remember those who stood with the Iranian people.”

Iranians abroad and freedom-loving people around the world, February 14 is the Global Day of Action in solidarity with Iran’s Lion-and-Sun Revolution, a day to take to the streets and compel the international community to take urgent, practical steps in support of the Iranian… https://t.co/tu49nHhLbo pic.twitter.com/iRfWZjMV3t — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) February 2, 2026

Major demonstrations are planned in Munich, Los Angeles and Toronto, with Pahlavi encouraging others to join local protests if they cannot travel.

His post comes as a violent crackdown quelled protests in Iran. The most violent period was over a 48-hour period between Jan. 8 and 9, coinciding with a near-total internet blackout. Activist groups estimate that tens of thousands were killed or arrested, though independent confirmation remains limited due to restricted access.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Iran’s leadership that continued violence against protesters could trigger military consequences.

“We have ships heading to Iran right now, big ones — the biggest and the best — and we have talks going on with Iran and we’ll see how it all works out,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. “If we can work something out, that would be great and if we can’t, probably bad things would happen.

“I’d like to see a deal negotiated. I don’t know that that’s going to happen,” he added.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Iranian officials in Istanbul on Friday, according to the US State Department. Regional leaders have called for de-escalation and renewed dialogue, urging both sides to prioritize a peaceful resolution.