At a Momentous Time, Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Addressed Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast With Video Statement 

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was set to address this year’s Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, on Tuesday. But as demonstrations in Iran have turned increasingly deadly, with thousands of protesters killed, Pahlavi was summoned for pressing meetings in Washington and addressed the audience through a letter read by Pastor Steve Berger and a filmed statement.

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast drew political figures, clergy, and international delegates for two days of prayer and pro-Israel advocacy. The invitation-only gathering was held January 12–13. This year’s program brought together government leaders, Knesset members, pastors, US lawmakers, and influencers from several countries, including a Latvian delegation and the prince of Belgium.

Berger read the crown prince’s letter, in which he thanked the pastor “for introducing me to the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast,” adding, “I place an immense value on the Jewish and Evangelical Christian communities who have given so much support and solidarity for the people of Iran.”

“I don’t just hope,” Pahlavi’s letter continued, “I believe that same critical support will continue and increase in the future.”

Berger stopped reading and, addressing the audience, asked, “What do you think, friends?” He then referenced the crown prince: “Can you count on us or not?” Following an enthusiastic response, he continued reading the letter.

“Iran needs you and your voice right now more than any other time in the last 47 years since the Ayatollahs brutally started oppressing my beloved country,” Pahlavi wrote, adding that he carried the “immense burden” of fighting for his country on the global stage.

“Therefore, I ask for your prayers for the people of Iran in their final battle for liberation.” He requested prayers to strengthen the Iranian people against the “current evil regime,” as well as for the peace of “Jerusalem, Tehran, and the world.”

After listening to the letter, participants viewed a video statement by Pahlavi. The crown prince expressed regret at not being able to attend the event due to “time-sensitive” meetings in Washington.

“The circumstances … are dire in Iran,” he began, recounting how the regime has isolated its population from the rest of the world and has violently cracked down on protesters. “Many casualties have resulted … Nevertheless, my compatriots are holding firm and continuing to fight the struggle.”

Pahlavi said he spoke to a doctor who told him that one of his patients, a young girl, was shot in the face and her jaw was broken. She told him she needed to be treated immediately so she could return to the streets and protest. “I want to continue to fight,” Pahlavi recounted the girl’s words,” I want to be there to see my leader return so we can ultimately be safe from this regime.”

“You can imagine the load of responsibility added on my shoulders to respond to their call,” he said.

“We’re fighting our fight,” Pahlavi declared, but added that the Iranian people need support, and expressed his wish that President Donald Trump would take part, as promised, in ensuring “the Iranian people are not dying in vain” and help put an end to the regime. He emphasized that, unlike the “evil regime,” the Iranians are “peace-loving people” who want to have a “brotherly relationship with our neighbors.”

“Unlike this regime, they are not at war with Israel but want to have cordial relations with the state of Israel and our Arab neighbors. Unlike this regime, Iranians are tolerant. They are diverse. They respect every faith,” he said. Discrimination against Jews, Baha’is, and Christians was a policy of the regime, Pahlavi said, not the Iranian people.

“So, where are we at right now? I know you’re praying for us … let’s start believing in a better future because it can be done,” he declared.

“We have the natural resources and the human resources to get it done, and if it’s a question of faith, have faith in the Iranian nation,” Pahlavi said, emphasizing that “we need your prayers more than ever to make sure that this does happen, and we will do our part. I appreciate your solidarity and support.”

Pahlavi concluded his remarks by thanking all of the attendees and added, “Hopefully, we’ll have the next prayer breakfast in Tehran.”