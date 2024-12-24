Explosion at Turkish Explosives Factory Kills 12, Injures 4

A massive explosion tore through an explosives factory in northwest Turkey on Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring four others, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The blast occurred in the village of Kavakli in Balikesir province. Photographs broadcast on CNN Turk captured the moment of the explosion, showing a fireball and thick smoke rising from the factory. Subsequent footage revealed the mangled remains of the building, reduced to a twisted metal framework.

Local governorate officials stated there is no initial suspicion of sabotage. Firefighters and emergency responders were deployed to contain the blaze and assist victims. The government’s communications directorate said health and security units were also dispatched to the area to provide support and assess the damage.