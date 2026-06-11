Explosion at Yemen Military Camp Kills 12 Soldiers in Aden 

Twelve soldiers were killed and several others were injured after an explosion tore through a military installation belonging to Yemen’s pro-government Giants Brigades in Aden early Thursday, local sources told Xinhua.

The blast struck the force’s camp in the Al-Mimdarah area of the southern port city, with residents reporting that the explosions could be heard across much of Aden.

A security official, who requested anonymity, said initial findings point to an accident inside the camp’s ammunition storage area. According to the official, an electrical malfunction is believed to have sparked a fire that later reached stored munitions.

The resulting blaze triggered multiple explosions within the facility, the official said.

Witnesses described seeing heavy smoke and flames rising from the site before a succession of detonations shook nearby neighborhoods.

The Giants Brigades camp sustained damage in the incident, though authorities have not released information on the extent of the destruction.

Local sources said at least 12 soldiers were killed. Several other personnel were reported wounded, but no further details on their conditions were immediately available.

The incident occurred at a military compound operated by pro-government forces in Aden, a key southern city in Yemen.

The security official said the assessment that an electrical short circuit caused the disaster remains preliminary.

Residents in surrounding areas reported hearing repeated blasts after the initial explosion, while smoke remained visible above the camp.

No official statement had been issued by authorities as of Thursday, and no additional details regarding casualties or damage were immediately available.

Investigators have not publicly announced any final conclusions regarding the cause of the explosion.

The incident centered on an ammunition depot inside the camp, where the fire is believed to have originated before spreading through the storage area and setting off the chain of explosions, according to the preliminary information provided by the security official.

The explosion and subsequent blasts were widely felt across the city, drawing attention from residents in multiple neighborhoods of Aden.