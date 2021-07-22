Explosion in Gaza Market Kills 1, Injures 10

An explosion in a market in Gaza City has left one person dead and 10 injured, some in critical condition. It is not clear what caused the Thursday explosion in the Zawiya market. Israel’s army reportedly has made it clear it was not involved in the blast in a residential building, which has collapsed. Other surrounding buildings, including homes and businesses, also were damaged.

An investigation into the explosion has been opened, Gaza’s Interior Ministry announced on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported.

The explosion came on the third day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.