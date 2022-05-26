Explosion in Kabul Mosque Kills At Least 5, 9 Dead in Northern Attacks

At least five people have been killed in an explosion in a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. In addition to Wednesday’s explosion the country’s capital, three bombs blew up minibuses in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif killing at least 9 and injuring 15.

The people were in the Hazrat Zakaria Mosque for evening prayers. At least 17 other people were injured in the attack. A Taliban official told Reuters that explosives had been placed inside the mosque’s pulpit and 14 people were dead, including the mosque’s imam, and 26 injured. Meanwhile, the three explosions in the provincial capital of Balkh targeted members of the Shiite Muslim community, a religious minority in Afghanistan.

No group has claimed responsibilities for the attacks. Though previous such attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last summer have been claimed by its regional affiliate, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, or IS-K.