The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Explosion in Kabul Mosque Kills At Least 5, 9 Dead in Northern Attacks
Relatives of bomb blasts victims gather outside a hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan on May 25, 2022. Four bombs ripped through minibuses and a mosque in Afghanistan on May 25, killing at least 14 people. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Mosque
Kabul bomb blast
Shiite
Islamic State

Explosion in Kabul Mosque Kills At Least 5, 9 Dead in Northern Attacks

The Media Line Staff
05/26/2022

At least five people have been killed in an explosion in a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. In addition to Wednesday’s explosion the country’s capital, three bombs blew up minibuses in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif killing at least 9 and injuring 15.

The people were in the Hazrat Zakaria Mosque for evening prayers. At least 17 other people were injured in the attack. A Taliban official told Reuters that explosives had been placed inside the mosque’s pulpit and 14 people were dead, including the mosque’s imam, and 26 injured. Meanwhile, the three explosions in the provincial capital of Balkh targeted members of the Shiite Muslim community, a religious minority in Afghanistan.

No group has claimed responsibilities for the attacks. Though previous such attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last summer have been claimed by its regional affiliate, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, or IS-K.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.