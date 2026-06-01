Explosive Hezbollah Drone Kills Israeli Commando Soldier Adam Tzarfati, Wounds 3 Others 

An explosive drone launched by Hezbollah killed Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati, a 20-year-old fighter in the Maglan unit of the Commando Brigade, during operations in southern Lebanon early Monday, while three other Israeli soldiers were wounded, the military said.

The strike occurred at about 1:00 a.m. at a location where forces from the Golani Brigade combat team were operating in southern Lebanon. Tzarfati, a resident of Rosh HaAyin who served in Unit 212, was killed in the attack.

Three other soldiers were injured in the same incident. One was listed in serious condition and two sustained light wounds. All were evacuated by helicopter to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.

Rosh HaAyin municipal leaders issued a statement mourning the loss: “Adam, of blessed memory, went out to defend the State of Israel and its citizens with courage and endless dedication, and did not return home.”

Economy Minister and Knesset member Nir Barkat also expressed condolences, saying he “embraces and grieves with the family of Staff Sgt. Tzarfati, who paid the heaviest price of all for

Tzarfati is the latest of a series of Israeli military casualties as fighting continues between Hezbollah and Israel in spite of a ceasefire in place and negotiations in Washington.

Disarming Hezbollah remains the key cause for the impasse in peace negotiations, as the armed group refuses to lay down its arms and Israel insists it must hold strategic positions in Lebanon and carry out strikes to ensure a secure border.