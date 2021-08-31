Explosives-Laden Drone Fired by Houthis Hits Airport in Saudi Arabia

A drone carrying explosives launched by the Houthis in Yemen attacked an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, injuring eight people and damaging a civilian plane. The attack on the Abha International Airport is the second in the past 24 hours.

The first attack earlier on Tuesday was intercepted by Saudi air defenses.

A passenger plan caught fire in February in another Houthi attack on the same airport.

There have been several Houthi drone attacks on Saudi Arabian areas on the border with Yemen in recent days. They all have reportedly been successfully intercepted.