Facebook Bans Taliban Content From Platform

Facebook has banned all content that promotes or supports the Taliban, after labeling the group that has taken over Afghanistan a terror organization. Facebook currently is actively identifying and removing Taliban content.

Afghanistan experts, who are native speakers of the main Afghan languages Dari and Pashto and have knowledge of local context, are helping Facebook to identify such content, Business Insider reported.

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” a Facebook spokesperson said according to Arab News.

The Facebook policy extends to other social media and messaging apps that it owns, Whatsapp and Instagram.

The Taliban reportedly sent messages to Kabul residents via Whatsapp to say that it had taken security control of the city.