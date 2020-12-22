Families of Houthi Prisoners Say They Are Denied Medicine and Warm Clothes

The Iran-backed Houthis are denying medications and warm winter clothing to some 50 prisoners being held in the Political Security Prison in Sanaa, according to their families. The prisoners also are undergoing torture and abuse, their relatives said during a sit-in protest on Monday outside the International Committee of the Red Cross office in Sanaa in an area held by the Houthis, which staged a coup five years ago.

The relatives are members of the Abductees Mothers’ Association, which is an umbrella organization for the relatives of people abducted in Yemen. Some of the abductees suffer from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, kidney failure and strokes. Their health also is deteriorating due to the cold of winter.

The protesting relatives called on UN mediators to help pressure the Houthis to released their relatives. Yemen and the Houthis staged a prisoner swap in October. The Houthis have abducted hundreds of activists, journalists, politicians and military officers opposed to their rule