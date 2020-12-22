This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Families of Houthi Prisoners Say They Are Denied Medicine and Warm Clothes
View of the city of Sanaa, Yemen (Hasso Hohmann/WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Houthis
Prisoners

Families of Houthi Prisoners Say They Are Denied Medicine and Warm Clothes

The Media Line Staff
12/22/2020

The Iran-backed Houthis are denying medications and warm winter clothing to some 50 prisoners being held in the Political Security Prison in Sanaa, according to their families. The prisoners also are undergoing torture and abuse, their relatives said during a sit-in protest on Monday outside the International Committee of the Red Cross office in Sanaa in an area held by the Houthis, which staged a coup five years ago.

The relatives are members of the Abductees Mothers’ Association, which is an umbrella organization for the relatives of people abducted in Yemen. Some of the abductees suffer from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, kidney failure and strokes. Their health also is deteriorating due to the cold of winter.

The protesting relatives called on UN mediators to help pressure the Houthis to released their relatives. Yemen and the Houthis staged a prisoner swap in October. The Houthis have abducted hundreds of activists, journalists, politicians and military officers opposed to their rule

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.