Family of Palestinian Activist Nizar Banat To File ICC Complaint

The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat, who was publicly critical of the Palestinian Authority and had planned to run in the parliamentary elections before they were cancelled and died after being arrested by PA security forces, will submit a case against the PA to the International Criminal Court in the Hague. The case accuses seven Palestinian officials of being responsible for Banat’s death, the AFP news service reported.

Banat was arrested in June in Hebron; his family members told media outlets that he was severely beaten during the arrest and was dragged away screaming. The Hebron governorate said in a statement that Banat’s “health deteriorated” following his arrest. Banat, 43, died in a hospital in the West Bank. His death sparked protests in the West Bank.

It will be the first time that a Palestinian will lodge a complaint at the ICC against another Palestinian, the family’s attorney told AFP. The filing of the case comes after 14 members of the Palestinian security forces who were charged by the PA with Banat’s murder were released on bail as they await their trial in the West Bank.