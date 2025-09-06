Family Releases Photo of Israeli Hostage Alon Ohel From Hamas Video

The family of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel has allowed the release of a single still image from a propaganda video issued by Hamas, marking the first time he has been seen since his abduction on October 7, 2023. The footage, which also showed fellow hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, was broadcast over the weekend.

Ohel’s mother, Idit, shared her reaction in an interview with Channel 12, describing the emotional difficulty of watching the video. “We went through a very hard weekend, seeing my son. There are moments when I almost can’t recognize Alony,” she said.

She noted the changes in her son’s condition. “His voice is broken. It’s certainly true that he doesn’t see well; he can’t see with his right eye, and he can’t focus his vision,” she explained.

Idit described the conflicting emotions of seeing her son for the first time in months. “On the one hand, we were moved after such a long time not seeing Alon, but on the other hand, it was difficult. Hard to see him looking like that,” she added.

The Ohel family has asked Israeli broadcasters not to air the Hamas video beyond the approved still image released Monday evening, to minimize the circulation of the propaganda.

Alon Ohel and Guy Gilboa-Dalal were among the 250 people taken hostage during the Hamas assault on southern Israel nearly a year ago. Their reappearance, even under duress, serves as a stark reminder of the plight of those still held captive in Gaza.