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Family Urges Immediate Release of Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi After ‘Catastrophic’ Health Decline
Narges Mohammadi, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and one of the most prominent faces of the protest movement inside the country, after being imprisoned for months, has once again been sentenced to another term of imprisonment (Voice of America)

Family Urges Immediate Release of Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi After ‘Catastrophic’ Health Decline

The Media Line Staff
05/02/2026

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been transferred from prison in Iran to a hospital following what her family’s foundation described as a “catastrophic deterioration in her health condition,” after months in custody without access to specialized medical care.

The foundation, which is run by her family, said the transfer came “after 140 days of arbitrary detention and the persistent denial of specialized healthcare.”

Mohammadi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 while imprisoned in Evin Prison in Tehran, has faced ongoing health concerns in recent months. In February, the foundation said she had begun a hunger strike, and in March it reported that her condition was “critical” and that she had suffered what was suspected to be a heart attack.

According to the foundation, Mohammadi did not receive medical treatment during this period.

The Nobel Peace Prize Committee and Mohammadi’s family have called on Iranian authorities to release her so she can receive treatment from her own medical team, warning that “her life remains in danger.”

Her brother, Hamidreza Mohammadi, told the BBC on Saturday that her current medical condition is complicated by both acute and preexisting issues: “Her current problems include low blood pressure and a heart attack, but her previous conditions, such as pulmonary embolism (…) and having undergone stenting and angiography, make any treatment by the doctors in Zanjan effectively impossible.”

Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times over her lifetime and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes, according to her foundation.

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In 2021, she began serving a 13-year sentence on charges of committing “propaganda activity against the state” and “collusion against state security,” which she denied.

Her case has drawn continued attention from international organizations and her family, who are urging her release amid concerns about her condition.

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