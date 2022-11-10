Far-Right Israeli Lawmaker Ben-Gvir Praises Ultra-Nationalist Rabbi

Far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the late ultra-nationalist Rabbi Meir Kahane in a speech that he is set to deliver to mark the 32nd anniversary of his assassination. Ben-Gvir released a copy of the speech on Thursday hours before he was set to deliver the speech at a memorial event.

Ben-Gvir attempted to distance himself from the Kahane’s more racist positions, but indicated that he learned much from and appreciated the rabbi.

“It is no secret that today I am not Rabbi Kahane and I do not support the deportation of all Arabs, and I will not enact laws for separate beaches, although it is certain that we will act and do everything to expel terrorists from the country for the sake of the Jewish character of Israel, for the settlements and its Jewish identity,” Ben-Gvir wrote.

“It seems to me that ultimately Rabbi Kahane was about love. Love for Israel without compromise, without any other consideration,” he also said. “Love for Israel includes the duty to ensure we are a free people in our land, without fear, with pride and tremendous love.”

Also on Thursday, Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit or Jewish Power party, during consultations with President Isaac Herzog recommended former prime minister and Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu to form the next government. Otzma Yehudit ran as part of the Religious Zionist alliance, which garnered 14 seats in last week’s election and is slated to be the second largest party in a Netanyahu-led government, but separated from the alliance to meet with Herzog.