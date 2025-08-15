Far-Right Israeli MK Ben Gvir Threatens Fatah Leader and Terrorist in Prison

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparked outrage Thursday after confronting jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti in his prison cell, warning him, “Whoever messes with the people of Israel, whoever murders our children and women — we will wipe them out.”

The visit, filmed and shared online, marked Barghouti’s first public appearance in over a decade. In the clip, the 66-year-old appears thin and nods while attempting to respond before the video cuts off. Barghouti’s family says he has been held in solitary confinement since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attacks and has been beaten by guards — allegations the Israel Prison Service denies.

Barghouti, serving five life sentences for orchestrating deadly attacks during the Second Intifada, remains a popular figure among Palestinians and is seen as a potential successor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas. Hamas has repeatedly pushed for his release in ceasefire and hostage negotiations.

The Palestinian Authority condemned Ben-Gvir’s remarks as “unprecedented provocation and organized state terrorism,” with senior official Hussein al-Sheikh accusing Israel of “psychological, moral, and physical terrorism” against prisoners.