Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Far-Right Israeli MK Ben Gvir Threatens Fatah Leader and Terrorist in Prison
Marwan Barghouti, head of the Tanzim faction of Yasser Arafat's Fatah movement, is arrested by Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Ramallah, April 15, 2002. (IDF/Getty Images)

Far-Right Israeli MK Ben Gvir Threatens Fatah Leader and Terrorist in Prison

The Media Line Staff
08/15/2025

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparked outrage Thursday after confronting jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti in his prison cell, warning him, “Whoever messes with the people of Israel, whoever murders our children and women — we will wipe them out.” 

The visit, filmed and shared online, marked Barghouti’s first public appearance in over a decade. In the clip, the 66-year-old appears thin and nods while attempting to respond before the video cuts off. Barghouti’s family says he has been held in solitary confinement since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attacks and has been beaten by guards — allegations the Israel Prison Service denies. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Barghouti, serving five life sentences for orchestrating deadly attacks during the Second Intifada, remains a popular figure among Palestinians and is seen as a potential successor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas. Hamas has repeatedly pushed for his release in ceasefire and hostage negotiations. 

The Palestinian Authority condemned Ben-Gvir’s remarks as “unprecedented provocation and organized state terrorism,” with senior official Hussein al-Sheikh accusing Israel of “psychological, moral, and physical terrorism” against prisoners. 

News Updates
Fatah
Israeli prison
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Marwah Barghouti
Second Intifada
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods