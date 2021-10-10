Father of Pakistan’s Nuclear Program, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dies

Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program, has died. He was 85. Khan died on Sunday at a Karachi hospital, reportedly from lung problems, believed to be complications from the coronavirus. Khan had been hospitalized in August with COVID-19.

Khan became a national hero after he led Pakistan to become the first Islamic nuclear power, and the world’s seventh nuclear power. He was arrested in 2004 after being accused of smuggling nuclear secrets to countries including North Korea and Iran. He later confessed to the crime on national television.

Khan, who remained a symbol of pride for most Pakistanis, was pardoned by Pakistan’s then-president, Pervez Musharraf, but remained held under house arrest until 2009. He still remained under guard and was accompanied by state authorities whenever he left his home, however.