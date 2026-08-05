Father of Slain Hostage Ariel Bibas Marks What Would Have Been His 7th Birthday 

Ariel Bibas, who was abducted by Hamas at age 4 and murdered in captivity along with his mother and younger brother, would have celebrated his seventh birthday on Wednesday, as his father marked the occasion with an emotional public message remembering the son he lost.

Born on Aug. 5, 2019, Ariel was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, along with his mother, Shiri, and baby brother, Kfir. The three later became among the most recognizable symbols of the hostage crisis because of their bright red hair, with the color orange adopted around the world in solidarity with the Bibas family.

Their father, Yarden Bibas, was abducted separately during the attack and released from captivity in February 2025. He is the only surviving member of the immediate family.

On what would have been Ariel’s seventh birthday, Yarden published a message addressed to his son.

“Instead of celebrating your birthday, instead of going with Mom to buy things for your birthday party, I’m sitting here beside you … In the only place where I feel closest to you,” he wrote.

He described the passage of time as offering no relief from the family’s loss.

“Time isn’t doing its thing, and the days aren’t becoming any easier. The longing grows stronger day by day, and the feelings of loneliness and absence only intensify.”

Yarden wrote that ordinary life now feels empty without his wife and children.

“Everything enjoyable feels empty and hollow. In everything I do, I can’t help but think about you and how it could have been so much more enjoyable with all of you!”

Remembering the birthday celebrations they once shared, he wrote: “Chuki, I can’t lift you up in your birthday chair, and I also don’t get to see you excitedly open all the presents you would have received.”

He ended by expressing hope that Ariel was being celebrated in heaven.

“But I hope that up in heaven they’re lifting you up and celebrating your birthday! I’m sure Mom arranged the most beautiful birthday she could for you, just like we did for you at the kibbutz every year.”

Memorial tributes from organizations including the American Jewish Committee also commemorated Ariel’s birthday, remembering the young life cut short by his captivity and murder.