Female Human Rights Activist in Egypt Sentenced to Prison

Female human rights activist Sanaa Seif was sentenced by an Egyptian court to 18 months in prison after being convicted of spreading false news and insulting a police officer.

Seif 27, was arrested in June and was accused of broadcasting fake news and rumors” about the spread of the coronavirus throughout the country and more specifically in prisons. She has been held in custody in prison since her arrest.

She was not brought to the court in person or via videoconference, according to a tweet sent by her sister, Mona.

In 2016, she was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of insulting a government employee while performing his duties, Al Jazeera reported. She also served 15 months of a three-year sentence for demonstrating against a law banning public gatherings and was pardoned early.