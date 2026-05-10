Fernández Tells Herzog She Wants Costa Rican Embassy in Jerusalem

Costa Rican President Laura Fernández Delgado told Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday that she wants to upgrade Costa Rica’s diplomatic mission in Jerusalem into an embassy, according to Herzog’s office, in a move that would reverse a 2006 decision to relocate the country’s embassy in Israel to Tel Aviv.

The two leaders met in San José shortly after Fernández’s inauguration, which Herzog attended as Israel’s representative. The meeting was Fernández’s first official meeting as president, according to Herzog’s office.

Costa Rica had long maintained its embassy in Jerusalem before then-President Óscar Arias moved it to Tel Aviv in 2006, saying at the time that the change was meant to bring Costa Rican policy in line with international practice and improve ties with Arab countries. Most countries keep their embassies in Tel Aviv because the final status of Jerusalem remains one of the core disputes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel considers Jerusalem its capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

Fernández was sworn in Friday as Costa Rica’s president for the 2026-2030 term, succeeding Rodrigo Chaves. Her administration is expected to continue much of Chaves’ political agenda, including a focus on security and closer ties with Washington. Herzog met Fernández on the sidelines of the inauguration, along with several other regional and international leaders.

Herzog’s office said he also met King Felipe VI of Spain, Chilean President José Antonio Kast, Honduran President Nasry Asfura, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, and Dominican President Rodolfo Abinader Corona.

“I was moved to see the depth of appreciation for Israel, the great interest in its capabilities, and the recognition of its unique contribution to humanity,” Herzog said before returning to Israel.

“In contrast to many voices on the international stage, a positive trend of change, tightening of ties, and deepening of cooperation with Israel is evident in Latin America,” he said.

Herzog’s office said he also attended Shabbat morning prayers at the Centro Israelita Sionista de Costa Rica in San José, where he read the Haftarah and addressed the congregation.