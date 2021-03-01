Fiance of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi Calls to Punish Crown Prince

The fiance of murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has called for the punishment of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after a declassified US intelligence report that said the prince, known as MBS, ordered the killing and coverup.

“It is essential that the crown prince, who ordered the brutal murder of a blameless and innocent person, should be punished without delay. This will not only bring the justice we have been seeking for Jamal, but it could also prevent similar acts recurring in the future,” Hatice Cengiz, who was engaged to Khashoggi when he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, to collect documents for his upcoming marriage, tweeted on Monday. Cengiz raised the alarm when Khashoggi did not exit from the consulate. Turkish media later reported that Khashoggi was strangled shortly after he entered the consulate and that his body was dismembered and disposed of.

Following the release of the report, the Biden administration announced that the US would impose visa restrictions on 76 Saudi individuals “believed to have been engaged in threatening dissidents overseas, including but not limited to the Khashoggi killing.” The crown prince does not appear on the list of visa restrictions.