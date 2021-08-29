Protecting Truth During Tension

Final Evacuation Flights Leaving Kabul as US Troops Prepare for Exit
Afghans, hoping to leave Afghanistan, walk through the main entrance gate of Kabul airport in Kabul on Aug. 28, 2021, following the Taliban's stunning military takeover of Afghanistan. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Kabul
Afghanistan
Evacuation

Final Evacuation Flights Leaving Kabul as US Troops Prepare for Exit

The Media Line Staff
08/29/2021

The final evacuation flights of civilians out of Kabul, Afghanistan were taking place on Sunday, ahead of the final US pullout of its troops ahead of the August 31 deadline. The Taliban said Sunday that it is ready to take full control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Crowds at the gates to enter the airport reportedly had thinned amid a warning by US officials of a credible threat of another terror attack. An attack Thursday outside the airport’s Abbey Gate left 13 US soldiers and dozens of Afghan civilians dead.

On Sunday morning, US President Joe Biden and his wife left the White House for the Dover Air Force Base in order to meet the plane carrying the bodies of the dead servicemen and servicewomen.

A US drone on Saturday in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province killed two ISIS-K terrorists and injured a third, the US military announced, in a revenge attack for Thursday’s suicide bomb attacks in Kabul.

“This strike was not the last,” Biden said in a statement. “We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay.”

