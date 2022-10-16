Fire at Iran’s Evin Prison ‘Under Control’ Officials Say

A fire at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, apparently set by inmates, has been put out, Iranian state media reported late on Saturday night. An unnamed senior security official told the IRNA news agency that “The situation is currently completely under control.” The prisoners had set fire to a warehouse full of prison uniforms, according to the source.

A section of the prison caught fire “following a fight between several detainees,” the Iran judiciary’s official website Mizan Online reported. Videos shot from outside of the prison showed smoke from the fire billowing in the air, and shots could be heard coming from inside the prison.

Ervin is the prison that houses political prisoners and anti-government activists. The unrest comes as demonstrations in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the morality police, enters its third week. At least 233 protesters have been killed since the start of the demonstrations.