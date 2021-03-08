Fire in Yemen Immigrant Detention Center Kills 8, Injures 200

A fire that broke out in an immigrant detention facility in the Yemen capital of Sanaa left at least eight people dead and nearly 200 wounded. It is known what caused the fire on Sunday, according to the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency. Some of the dead were guards. The death toll could go higher, according to the agency. More than 90 of the injured are in serious condition.

The facility run by the Houthi rebels, which controls Sanaa, was holding 700 people, the Associated Press reported. Most of the migrants were passing through Yemen in an attempt to reach jobs in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, according to Al Jazeera.