First 7 Living Hostages Released to the Red Cross in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces are preparing for the transfer and return of hostages. A security official said the operation began at 8 am, that the first group of hostages had been seen by the Red Cross, and are being escorted by the Israel Defense Forces.

According to Israeli officials, the first group of hostages to be freed includes Matan Angrest, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, Omri Miran, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal. The group was held in Gaza City and released through a northern Gaza handover site. The International Red Cross, which has met with the hostages, reported that several are in serious condition after extended captivity.

A Red Cross departed for the designated site, where the hostages were transferred from Hamas custody to IDF troops inside the Strip. They are being escorted to an army facility near Re’im for medical and psychological evaluations before reuniting with their families.

During the operation, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held an assessment with senior officers at the military’s hostages and missing persons headquarters as the handover of seven hostages to the Red Cross was underway. According to an army statement, Zamir “expressed his appreciation to all IDF bodies for their thorough preparations and emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of readiness and alertness.”

Israeli security sources say additional hostages are expected to be released later in the day from other areas of Gaza as part of the continuing implementation of the Trump-brokered agreement to release 20 living hostages and the remains of deceased captives. Al Jazeera reported that a second phase of releases is planned for 10 a.m. in southern Gaza.

Across Israel, anticipation is building as the country prepares to welcome the first hostages home. Crowds have gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, while residents in southern communities near the Gaza border are lining roads leading to the Re’im base. Families and supporters nationwide are preparing celebrations to mark what many hope will be the start of the hostages’ long-awaited return.