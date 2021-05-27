First-Ever Holocaust Exhibit in Gulf Opens in Dubai

The first Holocaust exhibit in the Arabian Gulf went on display at the United Arab Emirates’ Crossroads of Civilizations Museum.

Members of the country’s Jewish community were invited to the Holocaust Memorial exhibit debut. on Wednesday. Eitan Na’eh, Israel’s ambassador to the UAE, and Peter Fischer, Germany’s ambassador to the UAE, spoke at the opening of the event.

The exhibit was designed to raise awareness of the horrors of the Holocaust among local Emiratis as well as Dubai’s residents and tourists, according to the museum. It explores the chain of events leading up to the Holocaust and uses personal stories – many of which come from Jews in the Arab world. There also is a special tribute to Arab heroes who defended and saved Jews.

“We are all concerned about the rise in antisemitism in Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. By teaching and informing our visitors about the Holocaust, we will create more awareness about the danger that this negative rhetoric and resulting actions can lead to,” said Crossroads of Civilizations Museum Founder Ahmed Obeid AlMansoori. “As a leading cultural institution in the UAE, it is very important to us that we focus on educating people about the tragedies of the Holocaust because education is the antidote to ignorance.”

Dubai Jewish community President Ross Kriel said the exhibit “reflects a new discourse that is emerging in the UAE which is rooted in mutual respect and human compassion.” He also called it a “source of hope and reassurance.”