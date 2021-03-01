Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
First UAE Envoy Presents Credentials to Israel’s President
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin receives the diplomatic credentials of the first United Arab Emirates ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Mahmoud Fateh Ali Al Khaja, on March 1, 2021. ( Mark Neyman/GPO)
News Updates
United Arab Emirates
Ambassador
President Reuven Rivlin

First UAE Envoy Presents Credentials to Israel’s President

The Media Line Staff
03/01/2021

The first ambassador to Israel from the United Arab Emirates presented his credentials to Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin. Mohamed Mahmoud Fateh Ali Al Khaja presented his diplomatic credentials on Monday during an official ceremony at the President’s House in Jerusalem.

“The entire Israeli people welcomes you with joy. This will be your most important mission – to welcome the hands reaching out to you, to meet the Israeli people and to get to know them up close. Treaties are signed by leaders, but real, sustained peace is made between peoples, face to face,” Rivlin said during the ceremony, after first welcoming the new ambassador in Arabic. Rivlin noted that his father, Prof. Yosef Yoel Rivlin, loved the Arabic language and made it his life’s work to tranlate the Muslim holy book, the Quran, to Hebrew.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.