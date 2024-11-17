Flash Bombs Fired at Netanyahu’s Caesarea Home, 3 Arrested

Two flash bombs were fired toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea on Saturday night, landing in the garden but causing no damage, Israeli police confirmed. Netanyahu and his family were not at the property at the time of the incident.

Israeli police later announced that three individuals had been arrested in connection with the attack. The ongoing investigation is being conducted jointly by the Shin Bet security agency and the Lahav 433 major crimes unit.

The attack drew sharp condemnation from Israeli leaders. Defense Minister Israel Katz described the incident as a serious escalation. “This crosses all red lines. It is unacceptable that the Prime Minister of Israel, who faces threats from Iran and its proxies, should also face such dangers at home,” Katz said in a statement on X, urging swift action from security and judicial authorities.

President Isaac Herzog also denounced the attack, calling it a “crossing of all boundaries.” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “Throwing a flash bomb into the Prime Minister’s house is another red line crossed.”

This incident adds to heightened tensions in Israel, where political divisions have intensified alongside ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Netanyahu’s Caesarea residence has been targeted before; in October, a drone was launched toward the property, though it caused no harm.

Israeli officials have not indicated whether the incident was related to ongoing security concerns linked to regional conflicts or internal political unrest.