Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Flash Bombs Fired at Netanyahu’s Caesarea Home, 3 Arrested
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses at the 79th session of General Assembly at UN Headquarters. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Flash Bombs Fired at Netanyahu’s Caesarea Home, 3 Arrested

The Media Line Staff
11/17/2024

Two flash bombs were fired toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea on Saturday night, landing in the garden but causing no damage, Israeli police confirmed. Netanyahu and his family were not at the property at the time of the incident.

Israeli police later announced that three individuals had been arrested in connection with the attack. The ongoing investigation is being conducted jointly by the Shin Bet security agency and the Lahav 433 major crimes unit.

The attack drew sharp condemnation from Israeli leaders. Defense Minister Israel Katz described the incident as a serious escalation. “This crosses all red lines. It is unacceptable that the Prime Minister of Israel, who faces threats from Iran and its proxies, should also face such dangers at home,” Katz said in a statement on X, urging swift action from security and judicial authorities.

President Isaac Herzog also denounced the attack, calling it a “crossing of all boundaries.” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “Throwing a flash bomb into the Prime Minister’s house is another red line crossed.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

This incident adds to heightened tensions in Israel, where political divisions have intensified alongside ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Netanyahu’s Caesarea residence has been targeted before; in October, a drone was launched toward the property, though it caused no harm.

Israeli officials have not indicated whether the incident was related to ongoing security concerns linked to regional conflicts or internal political unrest.

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Caesarea
Hezbollah
Israel
Israel Katz
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Lebanon
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods