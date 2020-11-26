You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Flydubai Launches First Scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight
Flydubai A6-FER, the Boeing 737 airliner being used for Flight 1163 to Tel Aviv. (Anna Zvereva/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates

Flydubai Launches First Scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight

The Media Line Staff
11/26/2020

Budget airline Flydubai on Thursday began direct flights to Tel Aviv, the first scheduled service between the commercial hubs of the United Arab Emirates and Israel following the normalization of ties between the two countries. Flight FZ 1163 took off from Dubai International Airport at 9:40 am Gulf Standard Time and is scheduled to land at Ben-Gurion International Airport at 11:35 am Israel Standard Time. The 3-hour, 55-minute journey will take the plane over Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the West Bank on its way to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will greet the flight on its arrival. “PM Netanyahu will attend this morning the welcoming ceremony for the first @flydubai commercial flight that will arrive at Ben-Gurion International Airport,” spokesman Ofir Gendelman said in a tweet. “These are the fruits of peace Dear Emirati tourists, welcome to Israel!”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.