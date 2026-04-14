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Flydubai Resumes Israel Service April 17 With 2 Daily Dubai Flights
FlyDubai A6-FEF, Boeing 737-8KN, Nov. 9, 2016. (Anna Zvereva/Creative Commons)

Flydubai Resumes Israel Service April 17 With 2 Daily Dubai Flights

Miriam Metzinger
04/14/2026

Emirati carrier flydubai will resume flights to and from Israel this week, launching two daily services between Dubai and Ben-Gurion Airport starting Thursday, April 17, Channel 13 News reported.

The airline is set to restart the route with two daily flights from the outset, marking a return to regular operations following a period of disruption.

Restarting flights is expected to provide a key connection for Israeli travelers using Dubai both as a destination and as a hub for onward travel to the Far East and other international locations.

Renewed demand is driving the decision to restart the route and provides additional capacity for passengers seeking connections through Dubai.

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The airline’s return of service comes as part of a broader trend of resumed international activity at Ben Gurion Airport, with carriers gradually restoring routes in response to improving conditions.

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