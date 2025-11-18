FlyDubai Signs $24 Billion Agreement With Airbus For 150 New Planes 

FlyDubai has unveiled plans to acquire 150 Airbus A321neo planes, marking a major shift from its previous dependence on Boeing jets.

This prospective purchase, valued at roughly $24 billion, includes options for an additional 100 aircraft. If the full agreement is finalized, it will significantly increase the airline’s current fleet, which numbers 95 planes, in preparation for Dubai’s new five-runway airport.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who chairs FlyDubai, participated in a formal signing of a memorandum of understanding alongside Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, with FlyDubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith in attendance on the second day of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The agreement marks a significant expansion of the airline’s long-term fleet strategy and signals a deepening partnership between the Dubai-based carrier and the European manufacturer.

Following the ceremony, Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the broader importance of the move, calling it a defining step for the airline’s future growth. “We are pleased to announce a landmark agreement for 150 A321neo aircraft, representing another important milestone in FlyDubai’s journey.”