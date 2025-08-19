FM Sa’ar Makes Official Visit To Reopen Israeli Embassy in Zambia

Israel is reopening its embassy in Zambia this week, marking a return to a country where it once maintained a mission during the 1960s and 1970s. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar departed Tuesday for a diplomatic trip to Africa that will include the embassy’s inauguration in Lusaka on Wednesday.

The move is part of Sa’ar’s wider strategy to expand Israel’s diplomatic and economic ties with African nations in 2025. Israel closed several embassies across the continent decades ago, but in recent years has sought to reestablish its presence. Zambia, which has kept an embassy in Israel since 2015, is seen as an important partner in this effort.

While in Lusaka, Sa’ar will hold meetings with President Hakainde Hichilema, Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe, and Parliament Speaker Nelly Mutti. Officials say the visit will highlight new initiatives designed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas ranging from trade to political engagement.

Before arriving in Zambia, Sa’ar is scheduled to stop in Addis Ababa for talks with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Gedion Timotheos. This will be the fourth meeting between the two diplomats since Sa’ar took office, signaling Israel’s intent to solidify relations with Ethiopia alongside other African partners.

According to the Foreign Ministry, reopening the embassy in Zambia after decades represents not only a diplomatic milestone but also a reaffirmation of Israel’s commitment to deepening its footprint across Africa. Sa’ar has described the continent as a key focus of his foreign policy agenda, viewing closer ties with African states as an opportunity to build new alliances while countering efforts to isolate Israel in international forums.