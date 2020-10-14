Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Food, Transport Push Sudanese Inflation over 200%
Sudanese unrest remains palpable even after the April 2019 ouster of dictator Omar al-Bashir. The prime reasons are unkept promises and spiraling inflation. This demonstration took place outside government offices in Khartoum in August. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Sudan
inflation
vegetables
bread
Transportation
foreign debt
Aid
loans
International Monetary Fund
Khartoum

Food, Transport Push Sudanese Inflation over 200%

The Media Line Staff
10/14/2020

Soaring prices drove Sudan’s annualized inflation rate to 212% in September, according to the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics. It said the main culprits were the cost of bread and vegetables, as well as transportation fares. The North African country is struggling with a huge foreign debt estimated at about $60 billion, with access to foreign aid and international loans long blocked by its continued presence on a list compiled by the United States of countries that support terror. It went on the list under the stewardship of dictator Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown by the military in April 2019 during a lengthy period of civil unrest – over rising prices. It is seeking its removal from the list, with the Trump Administration dangling these prospects partly in return for normalizing ties with Israel. The transitional government now guiding the mostly Muslim nation, which operates under a power-sharing agreement between the military and former opposition figures, is divided on the issue. Another reason for Sudan’s economic woes is the fact that when South Sudan seceded, it took with it the bulk of the country’s oil wealth. Last month, the International Monetary Fund gave Khartoum good grades for a program of economic reforms, raising the prospects for debt relief.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.