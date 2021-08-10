Foreign Ministers of Iraq, Iran Meet in Tehran

The Iraqi and Iranian foreign ministers met in Tehran to discuss “bilateral ties and latest regional and international developments,” the ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday, according to AFP. The meeting between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif comes ahead of a regional summit to be held in Baghdad later this month.

The news agency said that it is expected that Hussein will issue and invitation to Zarif for Iran to attend the international meeting, whose actual date has not yet been announced. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman have been invited. French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the summit, according to Baghdad.