Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Israel Meet at Allenby Crossing
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, left, and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi met on March 2, 2021 at the Allenby Crossing between Jordan and the West Bank. (Photo by Menahem Kahana, Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Gabi Ashkenazi
AYman Safadi
foreign ministers
Israel-Jordan

Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Israel Meet at Allenby Crossing

The Media Line Staff
03/02/2021

The foreign ministers of Jordan and Israel met at the Allenby border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan on Tuesday, according to statements from both ministers’ offices.

Gabi Ashkenazi and Ayman Safadi discussed cooperation between the two countries and civil and economic issues involving the Palestinian, Ynet reported. It is the third time that the ministers have met recently at the Allenby Crossing. The first of those meetings took place on December 3, 2020 and the second was two weeks late, Al-Monitor reported.

Ynet reported on Monday that Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz had a secret meeting a few weeks ago with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

