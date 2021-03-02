Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Israel Meet at Allenby Crossing

The foreign ministers of Jordan and Israel met at the Allenby border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan on Tuesday, according to statements from both ministers’ offices.

Gabi Ashkenazi and Ayman Safadi discussed cooperation between the two countries and civil and economic issues involving the Palestinian, Ynet reported. It is the third time that the ministers have met recently at the Allenby Crossing. The first of those meetings took place on December 3, 2020 and the second was two weeks late, Al-Monitor reported.

Ynet reported on Monday that Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz had a secret meeting a few weeks ago with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.