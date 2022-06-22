Forest Fire Races Through Southwest Turkey

Some 1,500 firefighting personnel and more than 360 firefighting vehicles, as well as 20 helicopters and 14 planes are fighting a wildfire in southwestern Turkey. The fire, whose cause is unknown, broke out on Tuesday night in the Bordubet area located near the Aegean coastal resort of Marmaris, Reuters reported.

Residential areas are not currently threatened by the fire, the country’s Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci reported in a tweet.

Hot, dry and windy conditions are contributing to the fire’s spread.