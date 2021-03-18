Form a Government or Quit, Lebanese President tells PM-Designate

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to immediately form a government or to get out of the way. Aoun’s call, made on Wednesday in a televised speech, comes as the country has been plunged into an economic crisis which has led to nightly demonstrations by frustrated citizens.

Harari has been working to form a functional government since October. He responded to Aoun’s speech, saying that he has been introducing “an integrated lineup to a non-partisan specialist government capable of implementing the reforms required to stop the collapse and start reconstruction of what was destroyed by the port explosion in Beirut; I am awaiting a call from the president to discuss the proposed lineup.”

He called on Aoun to call new presidential elections if he is unwilling to sign off of the proposed lineup.

The government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned in the wake of the massive explosion at Beirut’s port in August last year that killed 200 people and wounded thousands, as well as destroying and damaging hundreds of buildings in the city.