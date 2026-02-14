Former CEO of Oxfam Accuses Charity of Sexism, Racism, Pressure To Label Gaza War a ‘Genocide’ Without Evidence

Former Oxfam UK chief executive Halima Begum, who is suing the charity in an employment tribunal, told BBC channel 4 that the organization was “disproportionally” focused on the Israel-Hamas war, and pressured employees to label the conflict a genocide without evidence.

Begum, a Bangladeshi-British Muslim, said she was pushed out of Oxfam UK in December during what she described as a “witch hunt,” and is now bringing a legal claim against the charity. The former CEO described expletive-laden abuse from a senior figure directed at a female-led team and alleged that Oxfam fostered what she described in her tribunal filing as a “toxic antisemitic culture.”

Begum also criticized the charity’s handling Gaza war, saying Oxfam focused disproportionately on the conflict and rushed to characterize it as a “genocide” without sufficient evidence or legal grounding.

“It is important to obviously … to maintain that the international rule of law not be compromised, but we have to show consistency with other crises that are taking place in the world and it always felt as though that we were disproportionately working around the crisis in Gaza,” she said. She added that there was “quite a strong pushback when we were not ready to use the word ‘genocide.’”

“It was very hard to hold on to neutrality and impartiality. And I say that as a Muslim woman,” she added.

Oxfam responded to the interview by rejecting Begum’s claims. The charity said it had not yet reviewed her tribunal filing but stated that it has no tolerance for “racism, anti-Semitism and sexism.” It said Begum’s portrayal of the organization was “inaccurate and misleading.”

The employment tribunal case remains pending.