Former Female Afghan Lawmaker Killed in Her Kabul Home

A woman who served as a member of Afghanistan’s parliament until the Taliban took over the country in 2021 was shot dead by gunmen at her home in Kabul. Mursal Nabizada and her guard were killed and her brother was injured in the attack on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing Kabul police. The identity of the attackers is unknown.

Nabizada was elected to represent Afghanistan’s lower house of parliament in 2018 and served until the Taliban took over in 2021 when US and other foreign forces left the country. She is one of the few female parliament members who stayed in Kabul after the takeover, AL Jazeera reported.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said security forces had started a serious investigation into the incident.